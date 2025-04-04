Beware the beautiful yet dangerous Caravela Portuguesa

This beautiful but dangerous Caravela Portuguesa was found alive on the shore of Olivenca, Bahia – Brasil. It's not often you see a purple animal like this in nature, but don't be fooled by this sea creature's appealing looks if you see one out in the wild. Also known as a Portuguese Man o' War, this fascinating critter has tentacles covered with venom-filled cells that can cause intense pain, rashes, and sometimes more severe reactions, like difficulty breathing.

The Caravela Portuguesa has a bizarre looking balloon-like sail on top. The sail can be violet, blue, or pink, and allows it to drift with the wind. It looks like a piece of bright bubble gum. Below the sail, it has long, tentacle-like appendages that can stretch over 30 meters.

In Bahia, especially near coastal towns like Olivenca, it's important for swimmers to be cautious, as the Portuguese Man o' War is known to wash up on beaches. They are often spotted drifting in large groups. The sighting of these creatures can create a stunning but perilous scene.

