Bezos, Zuck & Musk learn expensive lesson in Trump economics

Remember those adorable photos of Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk swooning like excited schoolboys behind Trump at his inauguration? And remember when Bezos said, "I am very optimistic that President Trump is serious about this regulatory agenda"? (Translation: "Please don't break up my monopoly, daddy Trump!")

We've got some heartbreaking news about these facism-curious tech bros who thought throwing millions at Trump's inauguration would protect them — their little MAGA adventure just wiped nearly $300 billion from billionaires' collective net worth faster than you can say "consequences of my own actions."

Turns out when you cozy up to a guy whose idea of economic policy is "what if we just break everything," things might not work out great for your bottom line. Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs sent the market into the kind of nosedive that makes 2020's COVID crash look like a hiccup.

Now Trump has Vice President J.D. "Hillbilly Whisperer" Vance out there complaining about European regulators being mean to our poor, defenseless trillion-dollar tech companies. Nothing fixes a trade war like sending your venture capitalist VP to whine about it.

Oh, what's that? The billionaires are still billionaires? Thank god — I was worried there for a second that they might have to sell one of their space yachts.

Previously:

• Stocks plunge further as tariff news sinks in

• Trump crows about champagne tariffs while stocks plunge yet again

• Trump tariffs could increase laptop prices by $350+, electronics by 40%

• Fox humor? As Trumper praises tariff move, live screen shows stocks tanking (video)