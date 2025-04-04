Cat from "Flow" helping other black kitties get adopted

Flow is a gorgeous computer-animated film about animals struggling to survive as floodwaters rise in a world devoid of humans. Although the all-animal cast includes a capybara, a golden retriever, and what I now know to be a secretarybird, the film is told from the point of view of a black cat.

Black cats (and dogs) are often the last to be adopted, for various reasons, from superstitions to the fact that they are challenging to photograph. The success of Flow has led to increased adoption of black cats, at least in Brazil. According to the Metrópoles newspaper, adopters are specifically requesting "tipo Flow" or "Flow-type" cats.

Flow was nominated for Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film and Best Animated Feature. It won the latter, beating Inside Out 2 and the Wild Robot. The director recorded himself and his dog while watching the nominations, and it's as wonderful as the film.

So, watch Flow, and then go find a black cat to foster or adopt.