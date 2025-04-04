Coincidence? 5 nurses working on same MA maternity floor have brain tumors

Five nurses working in the same maternity wing at a Massachusetts hospital were all diagnosed with brain tumors. Coincidence? Apparently that's what the hospital wants them to believe.

Hospital officials are investigating the 5th floor of Mass General Brigham's Newton-Wellesley Hospital — about 8 miles from downtown Boston — where the five nurses were working when they developed benign brain tumors. (Six other staff members working on the same floor have developed other health conditions, but the specifics of their cases have not been publicly disclosed.)

"After we became aware of reported brain tumors in individuals who currently or previously had worked in the same area of the hospital, we conducted an extensive investigation in collaboration with the Department of Occupational Health and Safety, Newton-Wellesley Safety Officer, radiation and pharmaceutical safety offices, and external environmental consultants," the hospital announced in a statement.

"To evaluate for any possible environmental exposures in that area of the hospital, comprehensive environmental assessments following CDC guidelines began in December," the statement continued.

The hospital goes on to claim that although the "assessment" was "comprehensive," investigators "found no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumor." But not everyone buys these convenient findings.

From NBC10 Boston:

In total, 11 staff members on the fifth-floor nursing unit of Mass General Brigham's Newton-Wellesley Hospital were found to have health issues … But the Massachusetts Nurses Association tells NBC10 Boston the hospital's environmental testing was not comprehensive. The union says it has received more than 300 responses from people who work at Newton-Wellesley and is now working to contact those who want a direct follow-up and obtain medical records. The MNA also says the hospital cannot make this issue go away by attempting to provide a pre-determined conclusion. The hospital reiterates that their top priority is the wellbeing of their staff and patients and will be having another town hall within the next week.

Previously: Latest nightmare fungus spreads to hospitals in 38 states

