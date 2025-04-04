Ferris Bueller's teacher schools Trump on tariffs

Wednesday night, after Trump announced his bizarro tariffs, @shannonwatts's Instagram account pointed out that Ferris Beuller's teacher delivered a lecture on how Republicans during the Great Depression tried to use tariffs to raise revenue and improve the economy.

They label it "Every Gen Xer tonight…" You can see the scene here.

"Did it work? Anyone? Anyone know the effects? It did not work, and the United States sank deeper into the Great Depression."

The point is that this is such an established, accepted principle of history and economics, that it is shown here being taught to (extremely bored) high school students.

And the irony is that the teacher is played by Ben Stein, is a Republican and Trump supporter.

Of course Ferris Bueller took this day off, so wasn't there to hear this lecture, and is probably now working in the White House for Trump.

