Former comedian Russell Brand charged with rapes

Russell Brand, the comedian-turned-amulet salesman accused by a number of women of sexual misconduct, was charged today in London on four counts.

The force said it is alleged that:

In 1999 a woman was raped in the Bournemouth area.

In 2001 a woman was indecently assaulted in the Westminster area of London.

In 2004 a woman was orally raped and sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London.

Between 2004 and 2005, a woman was sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London.

Brand, who "is believed" to reside in the United States, was ordered to appear in court on May 2: "If there is no co-operation from a suspect, authorities then consider seeking extradition," the BBC reports. Here's a statement from Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service:

"We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offences. We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023. We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault. These relate to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

It's difficult to prosecute rape in England and Wales and convictions are amazingly rare. For his accusers, it's a step toward justice following the Channel 4's exposé Russell Brand: In Plain Sight. If you don't have 80 minutes, a few seconds of Stephen Fry might suffice. Or Sean Lock. Or The Onion.