Well folks, it's 2025 and while Vice President JD Vance is busy trying to Make America Straight Again, actual scientists just dropped a fascinating study showing that psychedelics are basically Cupid's little helpers.

A new paper in The Journal of Sex Research (which, yes, is a real academic publication and not just your browser history) reveals that psychedelics tends to make people's sex lives trippier – in the best possible way.

The researchers surveyed 581 psychonauts about their experiences and found that 70% reported changes in their sexuality or intimate relationships after dabbling in psychedelics. And most of these changes were positive. People reported better sex, deeper connections with partners, and more openness to exploring their authentic selves.

Here's the part that will scare JD: about one in ten participants said psychedelics influenced their gender identity or expression. As one participant put it, they experienced "waves from feminine to masculine" during their trips. Others reported feeling liberated from binarism altogether.

But before yoe start clutching your pearls, JD: no, psychedelics aren't turning people gay. But they are helping some folks feel more comfortable acknowledging attractions they might have been suppressing. About 25% of women and 12% of men reported increased same-sex attraction after their psychedelic experiences.

The key takeaway? While the GOP keeps trying to stuff everyone into neat little boxes labeled "man" or "woman," "straight" or "gay," psychedelics are helping people realize that human sexuality is way more complicated and beautiful than that.

