Musical comedian creates perfect satire of nu-metal

Kyle Gordon really seems to be gunning for the title of the Gen Z Weird Al. Since finding initial stardom with Eurodance parody Planet of the Bass, he's mined that seam for all it's worth, putting out pitch-perfect sendups of niche musical genres almost faster than his fans can pick them apart. Sure, he might only have one joke, but when it's consistently executed this well, does that really matter? Last time, it was British gangster rap, and this time it's flawlessly-done nu-metal of the Limp Bizkit variety. He has the range.

The chorus is absolutely perfect – I could see it kicking in over an action scene in a subpar Matrix sequel any day. It's the little things, really, from the Bill Clinton sample to the fisheye lens to the nonsensical but vaguely threatening ad-libs ("If I make you dead, you won't live!). The thing that really clinched it for me, though, was the weird old guy – an inexplicable staple of this kind of genre video for reasons beyond human comprehension. I regret to inform you that this is another point for team Gordon.

