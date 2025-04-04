Pardoned J6 rioters shocked to learn pardons don't cover child porn and murder plots against the FBI

Turns out Trump's "Get Out Of Jail Free" cards for his J6 mob don't cover the other assorted felonies they racked up along the way.

How can this be fair?

The D.C. Circuit Court told Kentucky insurrectionist Dan Wilson that Trump's pardon doesn't erase the illegal weapons cache the FBI found at his house.

He's not alone in this clown car of "but daddy Trump said I could" patriots. One genius was caught with hand grenades and classified docs, another stellar citizen plotted to murder the FBI agents investigating him, and let's not forget the fine Christian gentleman who thought the pardon would let him dodge child porn charges. Stay classy, MAGA!

"The plain terms of Trump's mass pardon for January 6 defendants included only crimes directly connected to the attack on the Capitol, not those discovered by happenstance during the investigation," wrote the appeals court majority, as reported in Politico.

That means unless Trump or the Supreme Court steps in, Wilson's headed back to the slammer — so naturally his lawyer, George Pallas, is now threatening to run crying to both the Supreme Court and Trump himself. His actual quote to Politico? "By again pardoning Wilson, he will show the courts that he has the upper hand."

In MAGA land, "law and order" means trying to bully federal judges.

