The sun candle: a rare optical phenomenon in snowy environments

This "sun candle" looks like a portal to another world. Also known as a "sub sun", this optical phenomenon is a rare occurrence. This gorgeous natural occurrence happens when sunlight is reflected off the surface of ice crystals.

Subsuns are typically found in high-altitude clouds or ice-covered surfaces. They appear as a bright spot or halo located just below the sun. They're usually visible when the sun is near the horizon.

If I came across this in nature without knowing what it was, I might think it was something supernatural. I'd feel so lucky to see a sub sun in real life. I'm glad these people captured its beauty on video.

