This sleek tracker works with Apple and Android and costs less than $22 a piece

TL;DR: Keep track of your stuff with this Slim GPS Tracker Card, now available in a three-pack for just $64.99 (reg. $105).

Sick of losing your stuff? The Slim GPS Tracker Card is easy to slide in and enjoy real-time monitoring of your items — from wallets to luggage to backpacks or even pets. And right now you can score a three-pack of these sleek tracking devices for just $64.99 (reg. $105) — that's less than $22 a piece.

This tracker works for both Apple and Android users

Unlike the AirTag, the Slim GPS Tracker Card works with both Apple's Find My and Android's Find My Device apps. Simply slip this ultra-slim card into your item, and it will emit a secure Bluetooth signal every two seconds so nearby Apple and Android devices can detect it and upload the location data to their networks.

Thanks to its compatibility with Apple's Find My network and Android tracking systems, you can enjoy global tracking with enhanced security and accuracy. It works with iOS 9.0 and above and Android 5.0 and above for wider compatibility, too.

Know your item is nearby but still can't find it? That's not a problem — the Slim GPS Tracker Card has an added awesome search feature where you can trigger an audible alert and light indicator to find misplaced items easily.

You can place these trackers and forget about them for a while, thanks to the 540mAh battery. It has a seriously impressive lifespan with a standby time of 36 months. You'll also enjoy peace of mind thanks to the IP66/IP68 protection that keeps the tracker resistant to water and dust.

