Trump ditches four dead American soldiers for a game of golf (video)

Donald Trump ditched today's dignified transfer of four American soldiers who died during a training exercise in Lithuania because the president faced a more urgent matter — as in a golf tournament he couldn't pass up.

And it makes sense, being that Trump did not even know who the soldiers were or that they had disappeared when news broke about the tragic event last week.

"President Trump will remain in Florida and will not travel to Dover AFB for the dignified transfer of 4 American soldiers who died during a training exercise in Lithuania," posted Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin this morning. "The LIV Golf tournament begins today. Trump just arrived at his golf club."



Instead, the indifferent president sent Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth — the former Fox host who accidentally texted war plans to a journalist — to fill in for him.

Trump flew to West Palm Beach Friday morning with local reports suggesting the president plans to make an appearance at the Doral Golf Club where the LIV tournament is set to be held this weekend and even floated Trump participating in the Pro-Am tournament. — Mediaite

Trump's decision to swing a golf club rather than honor the dead American soldiers came on the same day he declared his tariffs — which have led to catastrophic drops in the stock market — to be "going very well."

After crashing the stock market, Trump is now in FL for the rest of the week hosting the Saudi-owned LIV golf league at his course. pic.twitter.com/EjWNk6QryN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 4, 2025

(See Trump's very important golf-cart ride here, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)