Trump pleased with stock plunge: tariffs are "going very well" (video)

While the stock market was plunging to historical lows yesterday, a reporter asked Donald Trump how his tariffs were going. To which he answered, "I think it's going very well."

"It was an operation. I like when a patient gets operated on and it's a big thing," the mad king babbled. "The country is going to boom." You can say that again, if by "boom" you mean implode. (See video below, posted by The Tennessee Holler.)

Wall Street crashed to lows we haven't seen since March 2020 — the last time Trump was in office — with the stock market losing $3.1 trillion in market value on Thursday, according to the Wall Street Journal. And so far this morning, stocks are headed in the same direction, with the Dow Jones down by more than 1,200 points (again), and the rest of the market looking just as grim. Sadly, "Make America great again" is a command that suddenly makes sense.

REPORTER: "The markets are WAY down. Worst day in years."



TRUMP: "I think it's going very well." 🙃 pic.twitter.com/IyCJUBQhyb — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 3, 2025

