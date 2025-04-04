Watch: dog plays Jenga with amazing skill

Watch a dog play Jenga better than many humans can. I never would have guessed that a pup could remove Jenga blocks so perfectly from the middle of the tower as this one does. His owner must be proud.

I love watching the dog focus for a minute while he figures out the best way to remove the first block from the tower. He takes his time, and then carefully pulls it out with his mouth. I have a feeling that this dog would beat me in Jenga if we played together.

Jenga is as much a mental game as a physical one, as players need to carefully think through their moves to avoid causing the tower to collapse. For humans, It's a game that combines strategy, patience, and hand-eye coordination. The fact that a dog is able to play this game shows how intelligent dogs can be.



See also: Six random dog questions for It's Me or the Dog host Victoria Stilwell