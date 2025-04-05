Deadly mosquito threat from LA pools abandoned during fires

After the recent, devastating fires in Los Angeles, a new danger is worrying scientists. The threat of mosquitoes that carry deadly diseases is on the rise. Swimming pools left behind in the fires have become potential breeding grounds for dangerous mosquitos, and leaving them unattended could lead to dire consequences.

From YouTube:

"Amid burned-down neighborhoods in Los Angeles, a new danger is lurking in swimming pools. Millions of potentially deadly mosquitoes could soon breed. Technicians from Mosquito and Vector Control are waging an assault on disease-carrying mosquitoes. Inside Edition's Jim Moret got suited up and headed into the burn zone in Altadena that was ravaged by flames three months ago. In Altadena alone, there are around 3,000 pools and jacuzzis being treated to stop a mosquito invasion."

See also: The ethics of wiping out a mosquito species