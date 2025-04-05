Subreddit dedicated to running DOOM on anything and everything

The next DOOM game is looming on the horizon, but you have to salute those still looking back to 1995. "DOOM can run on everything" has been a meme longer than I've been alive, but I promise that the concoctions they're cooking up in the scarily dedicated Will It Run DOOM? subreddit will surprise you all the same. Running DOOM on Nintendo's weird alarm clock? Beginner stuff. A captcha? Okay for a beginner. Try playing DOOM on sound waves filtered through a spectrogram and get back to me.

This truly is just the tip of the iceberg. The community's denizens have run DOOM on Redstone computing inside Minecraft, infamous curiosity OS TempleOS, and inside the 2016 DOOM reboot thanks to an in-game browser. The dedication is, as mentioned, terrifying – at what point does it cross the line from meme to art project? Is that line even meaningful?

Anyway, ten bucks to the first person who figures out how to run DOOM inside this post.