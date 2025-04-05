Watch someone climb 22 crates during a carnival challenge

Watch someone climb a giant stack of crates at a carnival in this daring challenge. Players get hooked up on a harness in this game, and must stack as many crates as they can. The crates are handed to them in the air on a pole, and they must stack the new crate while clinging onto the tower they've built.

The guy in the video makes it up to an amazing 22 crates, breaking his previous record. Luckily, the harness he's on catches him before he falls to the ground. This looks like a lot of fun, but I'm not sure I'd have the nerve to try it in front of a group of people.

Crate climbing is actually thought to be a good workout, as it helps improve balance and coordination. It's also a great mental challenge. Without the harness, though, it looks like a great way to get injured.

