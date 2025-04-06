A drawing of a sea serpent "witnessed" near Norway in 1753

Here's a gorgeous sea serpent illustration from 1753. This drawing is said to be from a witness sketch, and was originally featured in Pontoppidan's Natural History of Norway in 1753. If I was alive back then and saw this "witness sketch", I'd likely never have stepped foot near a beach again.

The drawing has an incredible level of detail. It shows a creepy, long serpent rising out of the water and spraying sea water from its mouth. This doesn't look like a particularly friendly serpent, and I'm glad that the person who allegedly saw it survived to tell the tale.

Serpent sightings have been reported by sailors for centuries. What could be the reason for so many people claiming to see large, scaly cryptids in the ocean? Perhaps these sightings are just misidentifications of sea animals like whales or giant fish. Or maybe, hidden in the darkest corners of the deep, something ancient is waiting for the right moment to rise from the abyss.



See also: Black demon of the sea caught on video