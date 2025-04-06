Unlock real-time and future weather forecasts for life with this $28 app

TL;DR: Keep accurate weather info in your pocket with this lifetime subscription to Weather Hi-Def Radar Storm Watch Plus for $27.99 with code TAKE30 now through April 27.

Sick of being surprised by rain? If you're tired of your weatherman letting you down, it's time to take weather forecasting into your own hands.

You can get trustworthy accurate local weather reports right on your smartphone with Weather Hi-Def Radar Storm Watch. And right now, a lifetime subscription is available for just $27.99 (reg. $199) with code TAKE30 through April 27.

Keep a weatherman in your pocket

Whether you've got big plans outside or you just want to know if you'll need a jacket, checking the weather can be an important part of your morning routine.

Weather Hi-Def Radar doesn't just give you the current weather, thanks to their real-time animated weather radar images. It also provides future animations on the interactive satellite app. That's typically a premium feature on more expensive weather apps.

Want to check the weather at your destination? It's easy with Weather Hi-Def Radar. You can save multiple locations on the app and check the weather, road conditions, and barometric pressure readings. Or you can tap on the map and check current weather conditions at any location.

Off on a road trip? You can grant the Weather Hi-Def Radar app location permissions and get the GPS location, direction of travel, and current elevation as you move. You can also use the advanced map overlays to learn about icy road conditions, tropical storms, active wildfires, earthquakes, local air pollution data, and more.

If you want to cut back on your screen time, you can opt for notifications. Weather Hi-Def Radar provides alerts for lightning, precipitation, tornados, thunderstorms, floods, snow, and more.

Enjoy lifetime access to Weather Hi-Def Radar Storm Watch Plus for just $27.99 with code TAKE30 until April 27.

Weather Hi-Def Radar Storm Watch Plus: Lifetime Subscription – $39.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.