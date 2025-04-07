Amadou Bagayoko of Mali's Amadou & Mariam passes away

Yesterday marks the passing of one my favorite musicians, Amadou Bagayoko of Malian duo Amadou & Mariam. The couple won a ton of awards over their lengthy and prolific career and I'm sure there are ample formal eulogies floating around on the internet today, so instead I'll go the more informal route.

Most of what I have to say is that I love this band and have for decades. 2005's Dimanche à Bamako is one of the great "when in doubt" albums. Regardless of whether I'm feeling quiet, happy, alone or have brand new friends coming over, this album has held up as the great unifier for varying feeling and company alike. Dimanche à Bamako is for dancing, for tidying up, for entertaining, for sitting outside and watching the leaves blow around. It's optimistic in rhythm and beautifully layered in texture.

I guarantee that I will l be playing Amadou & Mariam nonstop for the forseeable future. If you'd like to join me in my in my little homage listening, start here with Beaux Dimanches, produced by Manu Chao.

And if you'd like a little more, try their Tiny Desk from a few years back.

Rest in peace, Amadou. You made beautiful music.