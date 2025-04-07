Become a Costco Gold Star Member and get $20 to spend on your next trip

TL;DR: Become a Gold Star Member at Costco for $65 and receive a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card to spend on your next trip.

Ready to make your life a little easier? Costco may help you cut back on the stops you need to make on errand day, thanks to its stocked grocery aisles, pharmacy, and gas stations.

If you're ready to join for the first time or you haven't been a member for over 18 months, you can take advantage of this $20 Digital Costco Shop Card bonus when you sign up for your first year as a Costco Gold Star Member for $65.

Streamline your shopping at Costco

This Costco Gold Star Membership gives you access to more than 500 warehouses across the United States. Once you join, you can stroll the aisles and access products from Costco's own Kirkland Signature™, and big-name brands like Dyson, KitchenAid, and LG.

From movie night snacks to the couch you're going to cuddle up on, you can find almost everything you need at Costco. And when you're done shopping you can also fill your car with gasoline for the drive home.

This Gold Star Membership includes not only a $20 Digital Shop Card to use on your shopping trip, but also provides a free Household Card. That means another adult living at your address can share in the savings.

Get a Costco Gold Star Membership ($65 annually) and receive a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card today. There's no coupon code required.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $20 Digital Costco Shop Card – $65

