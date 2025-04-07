Elden Ring to release horse armor DLC, because no one ever learns anything

Despite the praise heaped on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in retrospect (and certainly also at the time), let us not forget that it also kickstarted the microtransaction craze that continues to drag the industry down to this day. $2.50 Horse Armor, a much-maligned piece of Oblivion DLC widely regarded as the first microtransaction, has become a long-running joke in the gaming space. Bethesda themselves even tried to laugh about it later on in Fallout 4, as if they weren't responsible for opening that Pandora's box.

Without a hint of irony, Elden Ring, also regarded one of the best games of its time, has also revealed actual, literal horse armor DLC. A far cry from the game's previous DLC, the absolutely excellent Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, these extra goodies are bundled with the upcoming Switch 2 edition but, of course, will be sold off by themselves for other platforms.

New armour, a new Torrent appearance customisation feature and more will be available in #ELDENRING: Tarnished Edition on #NintendoSwitch2 and as additional downloadable content for other platforms. pic.twitter.com/2UppKA3L33 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 2, 2025

It's a weird choice, given that much more substantive content like NPC questlines and a multiplayer arena has been added for free in the past, and one can only hope it won't become a trend… but then again, look at Oblivion. Bloodborne 2 won't pay for itself, I guess.

Previously:

• Fire-breathing Arthurian motorcycle

• Wicked Klingon-style blades for kids' furniture and toys

• Funny video shows a woman using a fake skeleton to train a horse