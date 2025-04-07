Professional golfer plays with mouth taped shut (video)

"Been having not-so-fun times this year on the golf course. Pretty angry and mad," professional golfer Ryan McCormick told ESPN. "So I figured I've tried a lot of things, and I just figured I'd shut myself up. So I put tape over my mouth."

"I was hoping maybe that it would help me. Can't say that it did or didn't. It certainly makes you breathe. I felt like Bane, like Batman, muzzle myself. I mean, I'm not like proud. I don't want to create an experience for my playing partners that's not fair. And, you know, it's not fair to me either or other people. Having a tough time, and that was my solution today."

