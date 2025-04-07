A Polish researcher created a fake passport using ChatGPT-4o that worked well enough to pass standard digital identity checks used by major financial platforms.

"You can now generate fake passports with GPT-4o. It took me 5 minutes to create a replica of my own passport that most automated KYC systems would likely accept without blinking," Borys Musielak posted on Xitter. His demonstration avoided common AI forgery tells, producing more convincing results than traditional tools like Photoshop.

Security experts warn this capability could enable mass identity theft and fraudulent account creation at unprecedented scales. Musielak said, "The only viable path forward is digitally verified identity, like eID wallets mandated by the EU."

ChatGPT's response to the experiment was swift — within hours, the platform began rejecting similar document forgery requests, citing safety policies.

Previously:

• U.S. Government demands new internal passport for citizens and it's giving off major dystopian vibes

• My life on the road: A lost passport, no ID, and bullshit paperwork trying to get back to Canada

• Boy named after Star Wars character denied passport

• Man denied passport because of his naughty name