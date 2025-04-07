Surgeon fined for taking photo of nazi terror suspect's swastika-tattooed penis

A surgeon in Queensland, Australia, was fined $10,000 for taking and sharing a photograph of a patient's penis. The penis was remarkable for having a swastika tattooed on it and being attached to a patient injured when a bomb he was constructing went off.

The man was placed in intensive care where he was intubated and placed in a coma for a week, during which he was treated by the doctor who was employed by the hospital. While undergoing treatment, the surgeon "noticed the swastika tattoo and photographed it", a finding by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal states.

In a statement, the professional tribunal reprimanded the doctor (anonymous in reportage along with the patient) for exploiting the patient's vulnerable status: ""The patient was unconscious and particularly vulnerable. The trust reposed by the patient in his treating doctors can be seen to be particularly acute in those circumstances."

Previously:

• NorCal neighbors complain as total jerk cements large swastika in his front yard

• The controversial history of the US military building shaped like a swastika

• Kanye bought airtime to sell swastika tee-shirts

• Petition the moron with a swastika in his El Sobrante front yard to knock it off

• Slack's new logo is a penis swastika