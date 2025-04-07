Tron: Ares trailer finally out after sequel's decade in development hell

Say what you will about 2010's Tron: Legacy – the story was thin, the characters were thinner, the entire thing was a sequel to a movie no one really liked that much – but in my opinion, the visuals and soundtrack alone are enough to excuse it from being written off as just more sci-fi schlock. Any movie that's essentially just a two-hour Daft Punk music video cannot be a bad movie. After more than a decade of failing to get made (despite starting right after Legacy came out), the first trailer for followup Tron: Ares is finally here. Expect more discs, more glitch effects, more LCD lighting on absolutely everything, and, weirdly enough, Jared Leto.

Unfortunately, given Daft Punk's split, they will not be returning for the soundtrack. It'll be a two-hour Nine Inch Nails music video instead, which is almost as cool.

