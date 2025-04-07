Trump finally gets his big boy parade

Guess which special birthday boy is getting his own four-mile-long tank parade that is going to cost many, many millions of your tax dollars?

As reported in Washington City Paper, Generalissimo Trump, fresh off his recent Pentagon purge of anyone who might say no to him, is finally getting the military parade he's been demanding ever since watching France do it in 2017.

Remember when this totally-not-compensating-for-something parade idea got shot down in 2018 for being astronomically expensive and potentially devastating to DC's infrastructure?

From City Paper:

In 2018, Trump envisioned tanks, aircraft, and other military hardware rolling down Pennsylvania Avenue NW in a show of force to the world. The Associated Press reported Trump originally got the idea after watching a French military spectacle in 2017 and telling people then, "We're going to have to try and top it." But his grand plan fell apart when military leaders openly worried about logistics for putting on such a big event, in addition to the estimated $92 million dollars in costs. [D.C. Mayor Muriel] Bowser also publicly questioned the parade, and Trump eventually canceled his plans.

This time around though, the mayor hasn't an uttered a peep. Who needs functioning roads or employed veterans, when we can watch tanks roll down Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate a 79-year-old toddler's birthday?

