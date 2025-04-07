Trump is butt of joke on Russian TV, where hosts can't stop laughing: "Pure buffoonery!" (video)

As the U.S. economy and its reputation goes up in smoke, Donald Trump is the butt of the joke on Russian state TV, where its panel had a good laugh at the president's "pure buffoonery."

"This is the Swan Lake — Trump is playing the Black Swan," political scientist Dmitry Kulikov said on Thursday's The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, breaking into song while mimicking a clownish Trump: "Trump-pum-pum-pum-pum-pum!"

While host Vladimir Solovyov covered his face in laughter, Kulikov continued. "It's wonderful, isn't it?" he asked, full of joy as he mocked Trump's tariff "medicine" analogy, describing the president as a sick patient who was trying to treat pneumonia with a diarrhea-inducing laxative.

"The price of goods will certainly go up in the United States," he gleefully continued, giddy over the disastrous turn of events happening to America under Trump's watch. "The old political and economic global system is practically dead."

"What we're observing is an event of historic proportions," the host, Vladimir Solovyov, declared. "Trump destroyed the trust…In reality, a monument should be erected to him. This was a major blow to the system of capitalism."

(See entire clip below, posted by Russian Media Monitor, and translated by Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis.)

From Daily Beast:

Putin's sway over Trump is a constant theme in the state media, and every move that undermines the West and helps Russia is seen through the lens of the Kremlin's influence over his decisions. "We have to award him something," Solovyov went on. "A monument of him sitting on a horse or the title of an honorary economist—he has to get something." Addressing Trump, Solovyov said, "To deliver this kind of a blow—well done, old man!" While the Russians drag out negotiations and escalate ongoing attacks against Ukraine, prominent state TV propagandists sing dithyrambs to the U.S. leader, anticipating he will abandon Ukraine and permanently stop all aid. Despite the misleading rhetoric from Russian President Vladimir Putin, this is the only kind of a ceasefire Moscow is currently inclined to entertain. State media is replete with warnings that Russian citizens shouldn't anticipate the war ending anytime soon.

