Trump stops golfing to ridicule reporter asking about tariffs: "Your question is so stupid" (video)

Donald Trump ended his weekend of golfing, only to ridicule a reporter who dared to ask if there was an end to his tariff madness.

As Trump stood inside Air Force One, glaring at the reporters before him, Bloomberg's Annmarie Hordern simply asked the question that's on everybody's mind: "Is there a pain in the market that at some point you're unwilling to tolerate…is there a threshold?"

To which the schoolyard bully responded, "I think your question is so stupid." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Trump, who fancies himself a surgeon these days, then compared tariffs to a medical procedure, adding, "I mean… I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something…"

Of course, the vindictive bully does not forget a face, and when the same reporter later asked another question about tariffs, he'd had enough. "Who are you with?" he asked, nodding when she told him she was with Bloomberg. Don't expect to see her in the press pool next time around.

REPORTER: Is there pain in the market at some point you're unwilling to tolerate?



TRUMP: I think your question is so stupid. I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something. pic.twitter.com/sFeH9lAxFx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2025

"Who you with? Another question please. She asks too many questions" — Trump shuts down a Bloomberg reporter pic.twitter.com/gwh8ZicD6K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2025

Previously: Trump pleased with stock plunge — tariffs are "going very well" (video)

