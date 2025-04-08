Comedian Walter Masterson beats anti-abortion protesters at their own game

If you've never heard of Walter Masterson, just think of him as a one-man The Good Liars. No one plays dumb quite like he does, which naturally makes hardcore MAGA cultists feel right at home around him. In the midst of Planned Parenthood vs. South Carolina, a Supreme Court case that marks yet another attack on reproductive rights, Walter brought his camera to SCOTUS to do what he does best.

He's even unusually combative this time, OWNING the rightoids with FACTS and LOGIC (as they love to brag about). I can't blame him for starting to lose his patience – how long are we going to have to hear these exact same talking points used as a thin excuse for stripping more and more rights away from people who are already marginalized?

