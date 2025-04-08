Creepy chupacabra caught on camera in Colorado (video)

In Pueblo, Colorado, a chupacabra was caught on video skulking around outside a mall. The witness provided video of the creepy encounter to TV station KKTV. Watch below.

While one of the newscasters raised the possibility that this mystery creature is indeed a wayward goat-sucker, other suspects mentioned in the segment and online include "a little badger," a wolverine, or an opossum.

"According to the witness, this was not her first encounter with the mystery creature as she had previously seen it roaming around the area in the daytime," reports Coast to Coast.

