Cybertruck prices "plummet"

Cybertruck buyers able to sell their fragile vandalism magnets face another grim question: if a new one is getting this much cheaper than it was less than a year ago, how much does a used one go for? Thousands of the vehicles remain unsold, described optimistically as "$200m worth" of inventory in media reports, and if you got a loan for it you're not likely paying it off.

The automaker was forced to pause production in March to address these concerns, and existing owners have reported ongoing difficulties with their vehicles, forcing some to navigate the challenging Lemon Law process to return their trucks. Additionally, the resale market has taken a hit, with used Cybertruck prices plummeting 55% year-over-year, compounding Tesla's predicament as it faces decreasing consumer demand. The immediate consequence of these falling prices is that Tesla is currently reluctant to accept trade-ins of their own vehicle, which has left many current owners frustrated as they find themselves unable to exchange for newer models.

It's such a strange vehicle. Something about the basic idea appealed to the 19A0s in me, but the reality of it doesn't feel like the Gandini/Giugiaro wedges of the era. The semi-hexagonal fender flares get a lot of mockery, but that's just one standout detail of its gross and bloated form. A two-dimensional blueprint forced into three-dimensional depth. I have a photo of a Lamborghini Ganador on my desktop as a sort of palate cleanser to look at whenever I am obliged to look at a Cybertruck.