Eco-warrior chefs flee Sweden, leave 158 barrels of sh*t as parting gift

Two Danish chefs who built their brand on being eco-warriors just gave environmentalism abandoned 158 barrels of human waste in the Swedish wilderness, as reported in The Guardian.

Flemming Hansen and Mette Helbæk ran an "enchanting" forest resort called Stedsans that had influencers swooning over its supposed eco-credentials. But when Swedish tax authorities came knocking for their 6 million kroner, our intrepid earth-lovers pulled a midnight runner to Guatemala, leaving behind not just mountains of human waste, but also several dead ducks.

The couple wrote on their website that "all we ever wanted was to be a part of creating a more beautiful planet." Well, mission accomplished, if by "beautiful planet" you mean "158 barrels of human waste seeping into Swedish groundwater."

Previously:

• Wellness influencers are convincing people to shove coffee up their butts

• MAHA wellness influencers hype raw milk and rotting meat