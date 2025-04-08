Elon again upset after gamers mock his lack of skill

Billionaire Trump aide Elon Musk "ragequit" an online game after repeatedly dying and enduring the mockery of those gamers paying attention. He called them "retards" and logged off Path of Exile 2.

Musk went live on X on Saturday, showing himself playing Path of Exile 2 aboard his private jet in what he called an "airborne continuity test" of his satellite internet service Starlink. But shortly after the livestream started, the tech billionaire became inundated with messages from other players in the game's chat as they brutally mocked him. "You have no real friends and will die alone," one message said. "You ruined the country just like you ruined all your marriages," another player wrote.

Polygon offers a curated selection of insults to which Musk, an admitted game cheat, was subjected.

• Multiple players asking Musk if he needs help boosting his account

• "YOU HAVE NO FRIENDS AND YOU WILL DIE ALONE," from a player named ELON_IS_A_PEEDOPHILE

• Supporters begging Musk to turn on "Do Not Disturb" mode to prevent the hate spam

• "put on some grimes," which, as the most divorced man alive, you know he did

• People citing Musk's own bizarre criticism of chess for being too "simple" and having no fog of war or technology trees

• "YOU WILL ALWAYS FEEL INSECURE AND IT WILL NEVER GO AWAY," from a player named ELON_MUSK_IS_PATHETIC

• Someone pretending to be Ashley St. Clair, a conservative influencer who says she is the mother of Musk's latest child, begging him to pay child support

• "your daughter was right," likely referencing Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson's recent conversation with Twitch streamer Hasan Piker

• Multiple insults about how Musk plays the game

• "ELON HOW IS IT POSSIBLE TO LOOK THIS DUMB AND UGLY WHY IS UR TESLA COMPANY FALLING APART"

Another recent attempt by Musk to ingratiate himself with gamers ended in the humiliation of being gutted by someone on Ubisoft's social media team.