Framework stops selling some laptops in U.S. due to new tariffs

Framework, makes of modular and repairable high-end laptops, has stopped selling some models due to new tariffs on imports.

"Due to the new tariffs that came into effect on April 5th, we're temporarily pausing U.S. sales on a few base Framework Laptop 13 systems (Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U)," Framework posted to social media [bsky.app]. "For now, these models will be removed from our U.S. site. We will continue to provide updates as we have them."

And in response to a general question: "We priced our laptops when tariffs on imports from Taiwan were 0%. At a 10% tariff, we would have to sell the lowest-end SKUs at a loss. Other consumer goods makers have performed the same calculations and taken the same actions, though most have not been open about it."

Other Framework models (and the new desktop) seem unaffected. British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover similarly paused shipments to the U.S. rather than raise prices there. Economists chime in!