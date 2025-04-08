Fujifilm's Instax Mini 41 is a 90s-style instant camera that captures better selfies

Fujifilm's Instax Mini 41 [instax.com] is the successor to the aging Mini 40 [Amazon] and loses the attic-find look for a more millennial vintage vibe. Technical upgrades include a close-up mode with parallax correction—which is to say better selfies —and automatic exposure.

Here's Fujifilm's Bing Liem from the press release: "Mini 41 is made for image makers who care about both form and function," says "Mini 41 takes everything our consumers loved about mini 40 and levels up with enhanced performance and a modern design update — it's easy to carry, easy to use, and matches the stylish aesthetic so many of users bring to their photography."

A matching carrying case is sold separately, and a 20-shot cartridge of instant film is $16. It'll be out within three weeks, according to Fijifilm, but pricing has yet to be determined.

Previously:

• The Fujifilm camera that's more fun than an X100VI

• Fujifilm's GFX100RF is a medium format camera for a large pocket

• Amazon cancels Fujifilm X100 VI pre-orders as shortage lengthens

• Fujifilm X-M5: a vlogging tool that might be an $800 cine camera