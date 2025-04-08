Fyre festival scam artist is having a rough week after second Mexican location says he's delusional

Turns out grifting is harder when an entire country can Google your name. TMZ reports that Fyre Festival 2 —the sequel nobody asked for — just got bounced from its second Mexican location like a tourist trying to pay with Trump meme coins.

TMZ published screengrabs of text messages, ostensibly between Fyre festival promoters, in which they complain about the Mexican government refusing to allow them to hold the festival in Playa del Carmen. "They f****d us… As of now we wont be hosting a festival in playa," wrote one.

Meanwhile McFarland, who famously convinced people that Ja Rule was still relevant in 2017, is still insisting that the event will take place. He's even got Trump-endorsed NFL washout Antonio Brown allegedly lined up to perform, which feels like exactly the kind of booking decision you'd expect from someone whose last major event had people fighting over cheese sandwiches.

At this point, the only thing more elusive than Fyre Festival 2.0's location is McFarland's self-awareness

Pro tip for potential ticket buyers: If you're desperate to lose money in Mexico, there are plenty of timeshare presentations you could attend instead.