Grim UK nuclear war classic Threads to be revived as new series

Threads was a grim post-apocalyptic psuedo-documentary about life in Britain during and after a nuclear war in 1984. Famed for its unbelievable bleakness and terrifying set-pieces, it is to be revived as a TV drama by the talents behind hit Netflix drama Adolesence and the BBC's Reunion.

From the company: "Renowned for its groundbreaking portrayal of a fictional apocalypse, Threads offers a harrowing depiction of life in nuclear war-era Britain, set in Sheffield. This adaptation will explore prescient issues through rich, character-driven storytelling. The original film's chilling account immerses viewers in the struggles of ordinary people facing unimaginable hardship."

And here's Mark Herbert, founder and CEO of Warp Films: "Threads was, and remains, an unflinchingly honest drama that imagines the devastating effects of nuclear conflict on ordinary people. This story aligns perfectly with our ethos of telling powerful, grounded narratives that deeply connect with audiences. Reimagining this classic film as a TV drama gives us a unique opportunity to explore its modern relevance."

Embedded below, the scene from Threads where Sheffield gets nuked. The first time I saw this as a child it was in some reprocessed pop culture context with Pet Shop Boys' Suburbia being played over it, and for that reason I spent much of my life thinking it was the music video to that hit single.