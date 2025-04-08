Here's how this Lenovo Chromebook benefits your wallet AND Mother Nature

TL;DR: This 11.6-inch touchscreen Lenovo Chromebook is good for your wallet at less than $80, and you'll also do Mother Nature a solid by shopping this refurbished laptop deal.

April means that Earth Day is coming. What are you doing to show Mother Nature your appreciation? If you're looking for a new device, you could just do nature—and your poor wallet—a favor by shopping for refurbished tech instead.

Yup, shopping refurbished might be the ultimate wallet- and Earth-friendly hack. Just check out this refurbished Lenovo Chromebook, for instance. While it's a few years old, you'll only have to pay $79.99 instead of the retail price of $284), and it even comes with a touchscreen display. Just get one before supplies sell out!

We'll be totally transparent—since this is an $80 Chromebook, there's no way you can expect it to run like the latest MacBook. However, it is the ideal basic laptop, especially since it runs on Chrome OS and lets you be productive with Google Suite. You can even download extra apps through the Google Play Store.

But here's one thing this basic Lenovo laptop has: an extra-long battery life. Chromebooks are well-known for their sturdy and long-lasting build, making them perfect for students or anyone who travels often.

Remember how we said this Chromebook is refurbished? Let's get into what that means. For starters, this device had a life before meeting you, so that's why the price tag was so affordable. It might have a few scratches here and there, but shopping refurbished gets you that incredible discount. Plus, it's better for Mother Nature—shopping for refurbished tech is great for the planet since you'll reduce e-waste. Win-win!

Order one of these budget Lenovo Chromebooks for just $79.99 (reg. $284) before they're sold out for good!

