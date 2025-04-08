It turns out Jack Black makes an excellent Indiana Jones

Chris Pratt as the next Indiana Jones? Troy Baker, maybe? Forget about it. The future of the franchise clearly belongs to Jack Black. As part of his recent SNL appearance, the Minecraft Movie star (typing that out feels surreal) donned the fedora and bullwhip… to take part in a dating show.

I've always had a weakness for the game show sketches Saturday Night Live does, which lend themselves well to the live format. After Black's display of whip-cracking, I think we should give him a shot at donning the fedora for real – it can't be any worse than Dial of Destiny was. Bonus points if Tenacious D's Kyle Gass plays Marion alongside him.