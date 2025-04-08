Man set fire to house while blaring "We Didn't Start the Fire"

A judge in Duluth, Minnesota sentenced Travis Lee Carlson, 39, to four years in jail for arson. Several years ago, Carlson set fire to his own apartment building while listening to Billy Joel's 1989 hit "We Didn't Start the fire."

Apparently Carlson's tenant was awoken in the middle of the night to the sounds of the landlord smashing up his own abode. Once the noise quieted down, there was a knock on the tenant's door. It was Carlson, alerting the tenant that the apartment was on fire.

From Northern News Now:



Fire investigation revealed a drilled hole in the gas tank of Carlson's truck with a drill lying nearby. It is stated that there were lids to gas cans lying on the ground by the truck. The electrical panel in the basement of the house had several wires pulled out as well.



Cops tracked down Carlson the following day. He had burns on his arms and legs. Enjoy Bill Joel's song below:

