Musk can't fight Trump on tariffs, so he hits Navarro with Xitter spray: "Truly a moron"

Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro clearly pushed Elon Musk's buttons yesterday when he told CNBC that the Tesla CEO was "not a car manufacturer," but, rather, "a car assembler." And the buttons set off a full-blown Xit-fit, in which Musk dumped on the economist with some foul words of his own.

The public rumble between the two Trump sidekicks — Navarro, who helped invent the infamous tariff chart with a fake expert, and Musk, who has split from Trump on the tariff issue after seeing what it did to Tesla stocks — began yesterday when Navarro said, "He's not a car manufacturer. He's a car assembler…A good part of the engines that he gets…come from Japan and come from China. The electronics he gets come from Taiwan…"

Musk, already on edge as he watches Tesla crash and burn under his own administration with Trump, did not take kindly to Navarro's words, and so he Xitted out some real stinkers of his own. "Navarro is truly a moron," he posted on X today. "What he says here is demonstrably false."

But one post wasn't enough to settle the tech billionaire, so he ran back for more. "Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks," he spewed in another post.

But still steaming, he dumped even more, posting, "By any definition whatsoever, Tesla is the most vertically integrated auto manufacturer in America….Navarro should ask the fake expert he invented, Ron Vara."

Navarro and Musk know they can't fight or even question their mad leader on wtf he is doing, so all they have to vent their frustrations on is each other.

Elon Musk is big mad at Peter Navarro.



(See posts here, reposted by Art Candee.)

