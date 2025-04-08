Remembering musical legend John Prine, five years after he died from COVID-19

The world lost one of the greatest musicians of all time five years ago. John Prine died on April 7, 2020 at the age of 73 from complications from a COVID-19 infection—just a few months after having received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Glide Magazine provides this brief bio of Prine that captures his songwriting brilliance:

Five years ago today (4/7/00), John Prine died at age 73 following complications from COVID-19. Prine was enjoying a decade-or-so-long career resurgence, and many a younger, successful artist praised Prine as a primary influence. He was a storyteller with a rare gift for blending wit, warmth, heartbreak, and humanity in just a few lines. He was often described as "Mark Twain with a guitar," and his songs, like "Angel from Montgomery," "Sam Stone," "Hello in There," and "Paradise," have become classics, covered and celebrated by generations of musicians.

I remember that day well. As a huge lifelong Prine fan, I (along with millions of others) was absolutely gutted. I've thought about him almost every day since then, and miss him fiercely. I play his music all the time, but this week it's been on even heavier rotation, and it's just as brilliant as always. It's fresh every time I hear it. The funny songs still make me laugh, and the sad ones still make me cry—every single time.

In honor of Prine, take a few minutes out of your day to re-watch this beautiful tribute from NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts from just a few days after he passed—recorded by each musician remotely due to COVID-19. The set list includes musicians performing their favorite John Prine songs: Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey: "That's the Way That the World Goes Round"; Courtney Marie Andrews: "Speed of the Sound of Loneliness"; John Paul White: "Sam Stone"; Nathaniel Rateliff: "All The Best"; and Brandy Clark: "Speed of the Sound of Loneliness."

Bob Boilen, musician and creator and recently-retired host of NPR's All Songs Considered and Tiny Desk Concerts, wrote this sweet tribute about Prine to introduce the remote Prine-inspired Tiny Desk Concert:

April 11, 2020 | Bob Boilen — Every time I saw John Prine perform, he invited friends to join him. The outpouring of love and respect has always been so profound. And so when John Prine died on April 7 from complications related to COVID-19, I knew his friends and those he touched would want to pay tribute to him. Here are five artists performing their favorite John Prine tune in their home (or bathtub) in honor of one of the greatest songwriters of any generation.

If you'd like to celebrate John Prine's life and music in person, join musicians and fans at "The Second Annual Prime Prine," a tribute to John Prine, which will be held April 26, 2025 from 6 to 10 pm at The California Theatre of Santa Rosa. The event webpage provides details:

Back by popular demand, Prime Prine returns with a new lineup to pay tribute to the great John Prine Country-folk artist and 4-time Grammy winner John Prine was one of the most influential singer-songwriters of his generation. Musicians from across the San Francisco music scene join forces at The California for one night only to pay tribute to the legend, covering songs from Prine's six-decades-long career. Musicians include: Clementine Darling, Andre DeChannes, Kris Dilbeck, Rick Fitch, Dave Hamilton, Pat Hardman. Kevin Hutchinson, Doug Jayne, Paul Riley, Zoe Sameth, Kevin Russell, Callie Watts and Cori Wood. Doors open at 5:30pm. Showtime 6 pm.

Learn more about the event here.

And if you have a few more minutes, read this wonderful ode to John Prine by Ben Mussett, a digital producer for the Toronto Star. Mussett pays tribute to the songwriter through sharing memories of spending time with his father, who constantly played Prine songs on their long drives and who, according to Mussett, sparked his "lifelong Prine fandom."

Thanks, John Prine, for the best music I've ever heard! We'll never forget you.