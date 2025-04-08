RFK Jr and MAGA Mike hate teeth

Having had to give up his anti-vaccine stand amid an escalating measles epidemic, the Secretary of Health and Human Services has found an old conspiracy and a new ally.

In an apparent attempt to placate the angered anti-vaxxers who helped RFK Jr land his cushy job dismantling the US ability to respond to health emergencies, the Secretary is now attacking fluoride. The Birch Society era conspiracy has been disproven in the lab and in the real world when Calgary took a decade off fluoride. Rather than focus on anything useful, MAGA Mike Johnson supported RFK Jr's idea that we invest money researching something we already know. Neither talks about replacing fluoride with hydroxyapatite; they are just looking for a bloody shirt to wave.

"I don't profess to be an expert in chemistry," the Speaker admitted. "But I'll tell you that I think it deserves, from what I've read and from what I understand, it deserves real evaluation." "There's a concern that it may be having a negative effect on the health of children, and obviously, we have an obligation at the federal government level to look into that," he added. "So I'm as interested as you are, I don't have the answers, but I think it's one that the question has been begged and it needs to be addressed." On Monday, Kennedy said he planned to instruct the Centers for Disease Control to stop recommending fluoridation. RawStory

