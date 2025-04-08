Trump mocked for calling tariffs "legendary" (video)

As the stock market continues to tank because of reckless tariff decisions based on false charts, Trump announced tonight that his tariffs are a "good situation" that will be remembered as "legendary."

So naturally, the Lincoln Project mocked the delusional president, replaying his alternative tariff facts side-by-side with actual tariff consequences. Because nothing says gallows humor better than Trump telling his MAGA mob, "I really think we're helped a lot by the tariff situation that's going on, which is a good situation…" next to a New York Times headline that reads, "Global Stocks Plunge as Trump Says Tariffs Will Stay."

Or, "It's going to be legendary. You watch," alongside a Politico headline that reads, "The Opposite of what Americans voted for: Market turmoil causes Trump backlash." Legendary, indeed. (See video below, posted by The Lincoln Project.)

"I really think we're helped a lot by the tariff situation that's going on, which is a good situation, not a bad. It's great." pic.twitter.com/VMkQcDvEBB — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 9, 2025

Previously: Why tariffs? Because Trump thinks America's trading partners are pickpockets who must be punished

