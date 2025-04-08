Wes Anderson unveils possibly his most Wes Anderson movie yet

When The French Dispatch came out, I told myself that Wes Anderson had bottomed out. He could not possibly make any movie dripping with more twee self-indulgence than this. After watching the trailer for his latest effort, The Phoenician Scheme, I stand corrected.

It looks a little like Indiana Jones by way of, well, Wes Anderson. All the staples are here: exotic locales, warm colors, impeccable framing, and a surprising cast of A-listers in period costumes who seem to be in a competition to chew as much scenery as possible.

Personally, I can't wait.

