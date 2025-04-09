Belgian police arrest "drunk and disorderly" Marco Rubio bodyguard

Former Florida U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is the U.S. Secretary of State, though his functional authority in the role has reportedly been undermined by others in the orbit of President Trump. A member of his security detail was arrested in Brussels, reports The Brussels Times, after acting "drunk and disorderly" while complaining about the hours kept by a hotel bar. The Hill summarizes reportage.

A senior shift supervisor was arrested March 31 at Brussels's Hotel Amigo, where Rubio was staying, the Washington Examiner reported Monday. The bodyguard, who was not named by the Examiner, was acting "erratically" and became irritated when the hotel's staff would not open its bar after business hours. After trying to convince the member of Rubio's security detail to go to his room, the bodyguard got physically aggressive and law enforcement was called to the scene. The agent got into an altercation with police officers and was arrested, the Examiner reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Later in the day, the agent was freed, after the U.S. Embassy got involved.

The "only the best people" quips are out in full force on social media, but look, they're not professionally obliged to hang out with Marco Rubio. Don't sleep on the apparent extent of substance abuse in and around the new administration. Things aren't going to get less stressful for them.

