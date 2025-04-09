Coincidence? Unusual options activity before Trump's tariff reversal

Blue Sky user Unusual Whales notes extremely suspicious activity just before Trump "reversed" his insane global tariffs.

It seems to be a generally accepted fact that Trump, his family, and associates are just getting richer and consolidating power with these otherwise inexplicable and destructive moves. Decades of carefully negotiated globalization, matched with trillions in investment worldwide, have been thrown into turmoil. It appears that some options traders had information in advance. Who could they be?

One of history's greatest grifters has been given a lever he can throw to start and stop the world economy. Whenever he wants some attention or money, he's going to give it a yank.

