Fox's Ainsley Earhardt tells retirees to stop being so poor

Fox & Friends' human ray of toxic positivity Ainsley Earhardt displayed all the financial acumen of a trust fund hamster this morning while discussing Trump's economy-crushing tariffs with co-host Steve Doocy.

When Doocy shared a story about an elderly retiree watching his life savings evaporate, it took Earhardt 14 words to say what Marie Antoinette did in four: "Well, he probably has other money coming in right? He's just relying on that?"

Right, because most 80-year-old retirees have a diverse portfolio of income streams.

Our platinum-blonde prophet of prosperity then went on to parrot the official party line: "Trump did say we need to be strong, we need to be courageous and we need to be patient. Just let him do his thing." Translation: Your retirement fund may be circling the drain, but sacrificing your financial security is a small price to pay for Emperor Trump's vanity trade war.

Even Doocy — who normally has all the backbone of a spatchcocked goose — seemed uncomfortable with this "just have more money!" take on elderly poverty.

Welcome to Trump's America 2025, where your patriotic duty is watching your savings account bleed out while smiling and saying thank you.

Previously:

• Why tariffs? Because Trump thinks America's trading partners are pickpockets who must be punished