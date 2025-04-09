FreeDOS 1.4 brings new life to old computers

The last version of Windows to depend on DOS was Windows ME—perhaps not the best send-off for the classic operating system—but true believers and regular users have since had the FreeDOS Project to cherish. Maintainer Jeff Hall announced version 1.4 yesterday, which brings new features and better stability to those who love dark, text-filled places. It runs just fine on modern PCs and makes the best of older ones.

FreeDOS includes a long list of packages that you can install. If you chose the "Full installation including applications and games," then you should find that every package provided on the LiveCD will be installed on your system. If you installed the "Plain DOS system," then you will need to use the fdimples command to install any optional packages that you want to have. Use the arrow keys to navigate, the Tab key to switch from the group list to the package list, and the Space bar to select a group or package. Select "Ok" to install the selected packages.

I don't think it comes with WordStar, but Word for DOS 5.5 will suffice.

